What are Siouxland venues doing for New Year's Eve?

SIOUXLAND -- Compared to years past, Dec. 31, 2020 wasn't much of a New Year's Eve for Marquee co-owner Mitch Martin.

According to Martin, who has helped run the venue since 2017, hosting an event to ring in 2021 during the first full year of the COVID-19 pandemic meant major scaling back. He said the Sioux City space at 1225 Fourth St. played host to a live DJ and a 1990s-themed trivia night but it was a far cry from the normal fare for the occasion.

A year later, Martin's expecting a return to normalcy.

Musical artists, including Dane Louis & Ben Grillet and The Black Bloods, are set to take the stage. Free champagne will flow. And attendees can count down with one another to midnight. "I’m expecting a busy night...Now I think people are a little more confident going out and ready to have a good time," Martin said.

Around Siouxland, he isn't the only one expecting an improved New Year's Eve.

"Even though we were in a hard time, obviously could’ve been better, it was still a pretty good crowd," La Familia nightclub event organizer Aaron Gonzalez said about his venue's NYE celebration for last year.

Gonzalez said the Sioux City establishment, 420 Jackson St., is hoping for a similar turnout when the page is turned on this year. For its planned festivities, La Familia is going the swanky route which means guys are asked to wear suits and gals are asked to wear dresses.

"Just come dressed to impress," Gonzalez said.

Doors at the Mi Familia Mexican Restaurant affiliate open at 9 p.m. and, according to Gonzalez, won't close until 2 a.m. In between, patrons can expect a glass of champagne, as well as grapes and the customary midnight balloon drop. And there just may be door prizes.

Per Gonzalez, all of the planning for the event took several months. Figuring out a theme took time as did deciding what artists to feature. Ultimately, DJ MegaMind and DJ R30 will be heard kicking out the jams.

Shannon Pauling, director of marketing for Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City, said planning for the downtown entertainment venue's bash began months in advance in part because of potential delays on party favors.

This time out, she said the Hard Rock is featuring music from the 1980s new wave band the Spazmatics at Anthem at 9 p.m. along with three different drawings (beginning at 7 p.m.) for free slot play for an entire year. Throw in a sound system takeover from Powell Broadcasting and that's the crux of what the hotel and casino has going for NYE.

"In terms of crowd, I would anticipate we have a strong turnout," Pauling said.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Pauling shared that services (such as offering drinks at midnight) had to be scaled back for the 2021 blowout, which isn't the case this year. However, like last year, she said there won't be a valet or coat check.

The Hard Rock won't actually be the only place in the area offering folks a taste of the 1980s.

Sioux City Musketeers CEO Travis Morgan said in addition to hosting an annual showdown with the Omaha Lancers, the Tyson Events Center will also feature an "'80s night" with door prizes, trivia, a costume contest and a special game break.

"Two people will get to play Pac-Man on the JumboTron during intermission," Morgan said.

With those blasts from the past as the backdrop and a rivalry game in the foreground, Morgan said he anticipated around 3,000 fans at the arena on Friday night.

"This is literally a Sioux City tradition," he said. "People for years and years and years circle this on their calendar because it’s what they do on New Year's Night. It all starts with the Musketeers game."

A CNN piece from Tuesday, Dec. 28 noted that recent surges of the omicron variant of coronavirus could "dash" the hopes of NYE revelers.

In Atlanta, the "New Year's Eve Peach Drop at Underground Atlanta" was outright canceled while New York City's iconic Times Square event is being scaled back and requiring everyone to wear masks. Other cities, such as Las Vegas, are going ahead with planned fireworks and partying.

