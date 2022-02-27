What to expect from Sioux City East's upcoming 'Sing All About It' show choir invitational

SIOUX CITY -- The forthcoming 2022 iteration of Sioux City East High School's award-winning "Sing All About It!" show choir invitational, the first since 2020, will be a blend of old and new.

As 16 middle school and high school choirs from the tri-state area descend on the campus at 3200 S. Cypress St. on Saturday, March 5, it will be the first year at the center of the hubbub for Director of Choral Activities Jeremy Hess.

Since the 2021 event didn't happen because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there's going to be two full grades of East show choir kids who also get their first taste of "Sing All About It!" Even the third-year students have only seen what the event is like once before, in 2020 on March 6 and March 7 (about 10 days before the district announced a four-week shut down of classes). Fourth-year students can only draw from 2019 and 2020.

Eyerlin Davis, an East sophomore, said when the day arrives she'll be plenty busy with volunteering and performing and whatever else needs tending to. She's not feeling nervous about any of it, though, and a lot of that is owed to her fellow singers who are old pros compared to her.

"There are a lot of seniors and juniors who have been helping," Davis said. "They’ve really just been there and said, 'even if it does get tough, you still can get through it."

What it's like

One of those song-and-dance vets is senior Andrew Markowsky who said he's "100% stoked" to get into the groove after so much time away.

"I am super excited to have things come back to normalcy," Markowsky said. "I look forward to 'Sing All About It!' every year. You get to host a competition and not many schools get to do that."

According to Christie Finnegan, one of the event's co-chairs, just for Sioux City East the 29th annual "Sing All About It!" event will feature about: 70 singers, plus band and crew members, for the Headliners group; 83 singers, along with band and crew, for the Prestige performers and 40 singers, in addition to band and crew, for the Entourage troupe. It adds up to at least 200 people, give or take, which makes the show choir program for East the largest extra-curricular organization in Sioux City.

"We (also) have 10 families with siblings currently involved in show choir together which is pretty cool," Finnegan said via email.

And that's just for the East competitors. There are nine other schools rolling into town too which means the total number of performers pushing into the four-digit range isn't merely possible but likely.

A 2019 Show Choir National Championships Series FAME Aspire award winner, the East-hosted contest is considered one of the top show events in the Midwest. Planning for the 2022 shindig started this past summer when East directors began finding the choirs who would come. East is starting the whole day off at 8:10 a.m. with a performance from the Sparks team. From there, attendees can take in performances by groups from: Westwood, Sergeant Bluff, Mitchell, Harrisburg North, Bishop Heelan, Harrisburg South, Sioux Falls Roosevelt, Council Bluffs Jefferson and Harrisburg.

Once those groups are secured, planners start putting in contracts for lights, sound equipment and the stage which Markowsky said has come from Tyson Events. Even if they no longer have kids directly involved, Finnegan said some parents will keep volunteering their time and energy.

"It’s pretty awesome to see how many alumni students and parents will still help out," Finnegan said.

Pitching in

One group is the "Freightliners," show choir dads -- in addition to many show choir moms -- who act as stagehands, tech support, chauffeurs, chaperones, seamstresses and substitute parents for the kids as they prepare to put on a show.

Galen Jensen, owner of Jensen Sprinkler, had planned to call it quits as a Freightliner after the 2020 cycle but is back this year to help in part because there was no show in 2021. Jensen, who's been at it as a volunteer for "Sing All About It" for more than a decade, said that the current parent crews working at it want to be as helpful as possible so that the next people up will know what to do when their time comes.

Those are the kinds of parents who make Hess' job just a smidge easier. He said he's thankful for all of the assistant direction and boosters and costumers and tech folks.

"The involvement of the parents has been a delightful surprise…Here I’ll ask a question and they’ll say don’t worry it’s taken care of…It’s very encouraging," Hess shared. In fact, Hess joked that so much of what he expected to do has already been covered by volunteers that he's left to sit back and worry if he's doing enough.

Hess, who taught and arranged show choir for eight years in Cameron, Mo., said older students have been a boon as well. Not necessarily with "Sing All About It!" in particular but throughout the year in general.

"If he’s confused about something, the seniors or returners can help him out but he can also go to our parents and ask for help as well," Markowsky said.

Between now and when the whole thing kicks off, Hess said the kids still need to decorate home rooms for the guests who visit. Staging is yet to be fully in place. While all of that is being handled, the Sioux City show choir kids have more run throughs of their own before Saturday.

"Apart from that, it’s just waiting for the day to get here," Hess said.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

