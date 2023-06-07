There’s no “Hamilton” in this year’s competition for Tony Awards.

Heck, there isn’t even a strong “Band’s Visit.” That means the awards could be spread over a number of plays and musicals and give every show a little something to tout.

While the revival of “Sweeney Todd” is the hot ticket (Josh Groban is wowing audiences with that voice that didn’t get put to its fullest test with “The Great Comet”), a little show like “Kimberly Akimbo” could take home a handful of prizes, including Best Musical.

Among plays, “Leopoldstadt,” a look at a Jewish family before, during and after World War II, will be hard to best in most of its categories. It seems a lock for Best Play, Best Director and Best Featured Actor. Toss in craft awards and it could have at least five trophies to tout.

Here, by category, are the most likely to win and the show that could be a spoiler:

BEST MUSICAL

Likely to win: “Kimberly Akimbo”

Could spoil: “Some Like It Hot”

BEST MUSICAL REVIVAL

Likely to win: “Parade”

Could spoil: “Sweeney Todd”

BEST PLAY

Likely to win: “Leopoldstadt”

Could spoil: “Fat Ham”

BEST PLAY REVIVAL

Likely to win: “A Doll’s House”

Could spoil: “Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window”

BEST ACTOR/MUSICAL

Likely to win: J. Harrison Ghee, “Some Like It Hot”

Could spoil: Josh Groban, “Sweeney Todd”

BEST ACTRESS MUSICAL

Likely to win: Victoria Clark, “Kimberly Akimbo”

Could spoil: Annaleigh Ashford, “Sweeney Todd”

BEST FEATURED ACTOR/MUSICAL

Likely to win: Alex Newell, “Shucked”

Could spoil: Justin Cooley, “Kimberly Akimbo”

BEST FEATURED ACTRESS/MUSICAL

Likely to win: Bonnie Milligan, “Kimberly Akimbo”

Could spoil: Betsy Wolfe, “& Juliet”

BEST ACTOR/PLAY

Likely to win: Sean Hayes, “Good Night, Oscar”

Could spoil: Wendell Pierce, “Death of a Salesman”

BEST ACTRESS/PLAY

Likely to win: Jodie Comer, “Prima Facie”

Could spoil: Jessica Chastain, “A Doll’s House”

BEST FEATURED ACTOR/PLAY

Likely to win: Brandon Uranowitz, “Leopoldstadt”

Could spoil: Jordan E. Cooper, “Ain’t No Mo’”

BEST FEATURED ACTRESS/PLAY

Likely to win: Miriam Silverman, “Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window”

Could spoil: Crystal Lucas-Perry, “Ain’t No Mo’”

In craft categories, look for “Some Like It Hot” and “Leopoldstadt” to tower.