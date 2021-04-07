'Atlantic Crossing' reveals little-known World War II influencer

The two spent eight years researching the story. They found lots of information about the king and the crown prince, but little on her. “It was kind of detective work,” Eik says.

“Because most of the work on World War II is about men, we would find small little tidbits here and there on Martha,” Kallestein says. “But she was sort of just a little sidenote. When you started looking through her lens, it became quite clear.” Those nearest to her gave Martha high praise because she was Norway’s secret weapon. “She was a lobbyist and the Norwegian government knew she was there (and she was) as close as she was to the president.”

“Atlantic Crossing,” Eik says, is a fictionalized drama inspired by true events. “But Princess Martha had more access to President Roosevelt than any other person, save for his advisers, up until his death. She made a significant effort to help Norway during the war, so the overall story is true.”

Those private situations were largely imagined, Eik says. “We found plenty of sources confirming that President Roosevelt was infatuated with Crown Princess Martha and some would even claim madly in love with her. But we have little clues about what she felt for him, so we were forced to imagine what she felt.”