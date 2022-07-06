Baker Mayfield traded, Brad Pitt opens up about Prosopagnosia, and more of today's trending topics

Here's a look at some trending topics for today, July 6.

Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield's wild four-year ride in Cleveland is over.

The No. 1 overall pick in 2018, Mayfield was traded Wednesday by the Browns, who moved on from the divisive quarterback months ago and finally sent him to the Carolina Panthers for a future draft pick.

Mayfield, who was pushed out of his starting job amid the Browns’ pursuit of Deshaun Watson, is going to Carolina for a conditional draft pick in 2024 or 2025.

The Browns are paying $10.5 million of Mayfield’s $18.8 million contract for next season, two people familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. The Panthers will pay $4.8 million and Mayfield will take a $3.5 million pay cut, said the people, who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the trade can't be finalized until Mayfield passes a physical.

Prosopagnosia

Brad Pitt suffers from prosopagnosia.

The 58-year-old actor has never officially been diagnosed but believes he suffers from the condition, which is also known as face blindness, and he thinks it has led people to have the wrong opinion of him.

Speaking to GQ Magazine, Brad explained that he often struggles to remember new people and he worries that people think of him as "remote, aloof, inaccessible and self-absorbed".

When author Ottessa Moshfegh told Brad that her husband believes he has the same condition, Brad said: "Nobody believes me! I wanna meet another."

Sen. Lindsey Graham

Attorneys representing Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham say that he intends to challenge the subpoena that he was issued by an Atlanta-area special grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump's attempts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia.

"Senator Graham plans to go to court, challenge the subpoena, and expects to prevail," attorneys Bart Daniel and Matt Austin said in a statement on behalf of Graham.

Graham's attorneys also wrote that in their "conversations with Fulton County investigators," they have been informed that "Senator Graham is neither a subject nor target of the investigation, simply a witness."

