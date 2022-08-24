Barcelona and Man City draw in friendly for ALS awareness, Sylvester Stallone set to divorce, and more trending news

Here are a few of today's trending topics:

Barcelona vs Man City

Barcelona and Manchester City drew 3-3 in a friendly to raise money and awareness for the fight against ALS on Wednesday.

More than 91,000 fans were at the Camp Nou for the match, with the proceeds going to help raise funds for research against ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, an incurable neurodegenerative disorder.

The honorary kickoff was taken by Juan Carlos Unzué, the former Barcelona goalkeeper and goalkeeping coach who has the disease and helped promote the friendly.

“We want to continue living and enjoying life,” he said before the match.

Sylvester Stallone

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin are divorcing.

The 76-year-old actor and Jennifer have been married for the last 25 years - but the 54-year-old model filed a petition "for dissolution of marriage and other relief" at a court in Florida on Friday (08.19.22).

In a statement to PEOPLE, Stallone - who has daughters Scarlet, 20, Sistine, 24, and Sophia, 25, with his wife - said: "I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues."

The couple celebrated their silver wedding anniversary earlier this year.

The Hollywood star - who also has Seargeoh, 43, with actress Sasha Czack, as well as another son, Sage, who died in 2012 - took to social media at the time to celebrate the landmark.

