Bay St. Louis aims to spruce up Katrina high water markers

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (AP) — A coastal Mississippi city is searching for local artists to reimagine its Hurricane Katrina high water markers.

Bay St. Louis has been awarded a grant for the Katrina High Water Mark Revitalization Project, WLOX-TV reported. The plan is for local artists to design and paint “Welcome to BSL” murals on concrete slabs at one of the gateways to Bay St. Louis.

The slabs were constructed in 2010 to mark the flood peak water level after Katrina caused massive destruction in the region in 2005. But in 2012, any mention of Katrina was erased when the slabs were painted over.

The latest project is a collaboration between the city and the Hancock County Chamber of Commerce.

“We have a long history of partnering with the City of Bay St. Louis and our local artists to create opportunities to beautify our landscape, showcase our diversity and engage our community,” said Tish Williams, executive director of the Hancock County Chamber of Commerce. “Building on that history, it’s a great time to take on this project. I am so glad to see this vision to beautify the I-10 entrance mural become reality thanks to a grant from the city.”

Artists are asked to design in the popular vintage postcard style “Greetings from BSL.” Artists are asked to consider a variety of themes representing the diversity of the city’s culture, heritage and people.

Two designs will be selected, one for the north-facing eastbound ramp and one for the south-facing westbound ramp. Selected muralists will receive a $500 stipend to paint the murals with logistics and volunteer support. The contest will be comprised of two divisions — youth and adult.

The deadline for submissions is Feb. 25.

