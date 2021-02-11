Berlin festival announces this year's competition film slate

BERLIN (AP) — The Berlin International Film Festival on Thursday announced 15 films that are part of this year's competition and will compete for the top Golden and Silver Bear awards. The festival is taking place in a sized-down, more virtual form due to the pandemic.

The selection includes several German contributions and films from France, Romania, Hungary Mexico, South Korea and Japan, among others.

Along the German films are world premieres such as “Fabian — Going to the Dogs,” directed by Dominik Graf, “I'm your man” by Maria Schrader and “Next Door” by Daniel Bruehl.

There's an Iranian-French production called “Ballad of a White Cow” by Behtash Sanaeeha and Maryam Moghaddam and the Korean “Introduction” by Hong Sangsoo.

Japan is presented with the “Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy” by Ryusuke Hamaguchi and Hungary with “Forest — I See You Everywhere" by Bence Fliegauf.

“The disruption brought on by the events of 2020 has led filmmakers to make the most of this situation and create deeply personal films," artistic director Carlo Chatrian said in a statement about the selection.

"This Competition is less rich in numbers but very dense in content and style.”