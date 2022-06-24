 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland announces Bowl for Kids' Sake event

big brothers big sisters of siouxland logo
Provided

SIOUX CITY -- In early August, Siouxland residents will have a chance to bowl while helping fundraise for a non-profit. 

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland is hosting its annual Bowl for Kids' Sake event at Rush Lanes in Sioux City on Friday, August 5 and Saturday, August 6. According to a press release, teams of four or five bowlers will work to raise $500 or more for the organization and then celebrate at the bowling alley on Stadium Drive. 

Brooke Daane, Director of Special Events & Community Partnerships, said the theme for the event is "school spirit" and participants are encouraged to wear school-related attire to the shindig.

"We are so thrilled to host this again," Daane said via email. "And the best part is, all proceeds are going right back to the kids that we serve."

