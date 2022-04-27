Bird flu in humans? Plus, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's blood drinking ritual, and more trending topics

Here's a look at some of today's top news.

Bird flu

Bird flu cases have been identified in commercial chicken and turkey farms or in backyard flocks in 29 states, according to the USDA. Spread of the disease is largely blamed on the droppings of infected migrating wild birds.

The first human case of H3N8 bird flu has been detected in China.

Commercial outdoor flocks make up only a small percentage of U.S. egg production. About 6 million hens, or 2% of national flock, are free-range and about 4.2 million hens, or 1.3% of U.S. egg production, are from pasture-raised chickens. Get more info at the video above, and here:

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox would like to clear up what people think about her and fiancé Machine Gun Kelly drinking each other's blood.

"So, I guess to drink each other's blood might mislead people or people are imagining us with goblets and we're like 'Game of Thrones,' drinking each other's blood," she told Glamour UK. "It's just a few drops, but yes, we do consume each other's blood on occasion for ritual purposes only." Read more about the weird things celebrities do here:

Trevor Reed

Russia and the United States have carried out an unexpected prisoner exchange in a time of high tensions, trading on Wednesday a Marine veteran jailed by Moscow for a convicted Russian drug trafficker serving a long prison sentence in America.

The deal involving Trevor Reed, an American imprisoned for nearly three years, would have been a notable diplomatic maneuver even in times of peace but it was all the more surprising because it was done as Russia's war with Ukraine has driven relations with the U.S. to their lowest point in decades. Get more information here:

