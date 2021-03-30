Birds as revelations: Atwood writes foreword for Gibson book

“Every bird was a revelation to him,” she wrote. “A red-tailed hawk! Look at that! Nothing could be more magnificent.”

“The Bedside Book of Birds” is divided into nine sections — “habitats,” Gibson called them — that center on such themes as birds as omens, as revelations, avengers and mysteries. His sources ranged from Euripides and Marco Polo to a poem by Atwood (“Vultures”) and a brief passage from a June 1944 issue of Scientific American, which related the story of an Ohio women who used her ailing, feverish husband as an incubator for hens' eggs.

“She took 50 eggs, and wrapping each one in cotton batting, laid them alongside the body of her husband in the bed, he being unable to move a limb,” according to the magazine. “After three weeks she was rewarded with 46 lively young chickens.”

During a recent telephone interview, Atwood recalled Gibson's struggle to find a publisher for “The Bedside Book of Birds.” He had released several previous works, including the novels “Five Legs” and “Perpetual Motion,” but initially couldn't get anyone interested in a book that Atwood wryly describes as “an odd duck.”

Blame it on the '90s, she says.