SIOUX CITY -- Author Janice Schnaible will be signing copies of her new book, "Poems From My Heart," from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Whispering Creek Retirement Community, 2609 Nicklaus Blvd.
The book features 33 of Schnaible's favorite poems, many of which have some humor or a spiritual element to them.
You have free articles remaining.
A longtime piano teacher who plays for services at Morningside Lutheran Church, she has also written songs over the years, including one about Moville that was performed during the town's Centennial and another for Moville's Trinity Lutheran Church.