Lawton author tackles toughest questions in new faith-based book
Lawton author tackles toughest questions in new faith-based book

God? book cover
Provided

LAWTON, Iowa -- If you could ask God a question, what would it be?

That is the premise of "God?" the 10th book from Lawton-based author Donna M. Young. Diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer, she began a writing career.

Donna M. Young author photo

Young

Following an eight-and-a-half-year battle, Young is now cancer-free but continues to write about her faith.

"We have encountered many questions from regular, ordinary people in various situations who were angry, devastated or just plain confused," Young said. "When asked how we could speak for God, we've had the same reply each time. Every single answer to every single question is found in the Word of God."

In Young's "God?" she answers some of the toughest, most controversial and often asked questions she's received.

Since COVID-19 is still a factor, Young will not be doing in-person book signings. However "God?" is available through online book retailers like Amazon.com.   

A portion of book sales for the next three months will go toward the June E. Nylen Cancer Center and the Food Bank of Siouxland.

