Lawton-based author pens uplifting novel on girl surviving Nazi death camps

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LAWTON, Iowa -- Lawton-based author Donna M. Young said her ninth book, "Steppes to the Cross" (slated to be released on Tuesday), was also her most challenging.

"One-half of my family is Jewish," she said. "I had to research history as well as discover my family history to bring authenticity to the story."

That was important to Young as she was telling the story of Batya, whose story begins as a 5-year-old in the Pale of Settlement in Ukraine during World War II.

"Steppes to the Cross" then follows Batya as she survives massacres and Nazi death camps while she witnesses revolutions, war and the creation of Israel.

"This is my first attempt at historic fiction," Young said. "What makes it timely is the fact that anti-Semitism seems to be on the increase. I think my books will open eyes as well as hearts."

A cancer survivor, Young has in the past donated a portion of the proceeds from each of her books to the June E. Nylen Cancer Center. Due to COVID-19 concerns, she will now be donating a portion of the proceeds from "Steppes to the Cross" to both the Cancer Center as well as the Food Bank of Siouxland.

"So many families are struggling right now," Young said. "It is so important to help people who are in need."