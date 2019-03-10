SIOUX CITY -- You wouldn't think that a book first published in 1939, about a poor family escaping their Oklahoma home for a new life out west, would resonate with readers 80 years later.
But Kelsey Patterson, the Sioux City Public Library reader services specialist, said John Steinbeck's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel "The Grapes of Wrath" remains surprisingly timely.
"People are still picking up roots in hopes of the promise of better jobs with better wages in order to support their families," she said. "They may not be escaping the Great Depression or the Dust Bowl like the Joad family was in their journey from Oklahoma to California, but everyone identifies with the search for the American Dream."
This is why "The Grapes of Wrath" is the 2019 title for the One Book One Siouxland series.
Sponsored by public libraries in Sioux City and South Sioux City in partnership with Morningside College, Western Iowa Tech Community College's Institute for Lifelong Learning, the Sioux City Public Museum, and other organizations and businesses like Barnes & Noble, the One Book One Siouxland initiative has been bringing the community together to enjoy books and events since 2006.
Patterson said "The Grapes of Wrath" -- which tackles such hot-button issues as labor unrest and worker exploitation in agriculture -- has never gone out of vogue since it won the National Book Award in 1940.
"While 'The Grapes of Wrath' is fiction, the book came from a series of newspaper articles that Steinbeck wrote about the lives of American migrant workers in California's Central Valley," she said. "Let's just say that Steinbeck was well-versed at what he wrote."
Indeed, One Book One Siouxland participants will be encouraged to also read "The Harvest Gypsies" -- a compilation of Steinbeck's migrant worker journalism -- if they prefer nonfiction over fiction.
"Both represent a compelling account of America in the 1930s," Patterson said. "Hopefully, both will give today's readers a chance to read more of Steinbeck's work."
A Nobel Prize-winning author best known for realistic writing that captured humor as well as a keen social perception, Steinbeck authored 27 books, including 16 novels, six nonfiction books and two collections of short stories.
"In addition to 'Grapes of Wrath,' readers can also experience Steinbeck though such novels as 'East of Eden' and 'Of Mice and Men,'" Patterson said.
This, she said, is one of the many joys of One Book One Siouxland.
"People tell me that the last time they read 'The Grapes of Wrath' was in high school or in college," Patterson said. "Well, Steinbeck's book is well worth another reading."
Especially when it can give fresh insights into topics like the Great Depression, the Dust Bowl, or life in Sioux City in the 1930s and 1940s.
"An important component of One Book One Siouxland is use of the source material as a way to stimulate conversation," Patterson said. "We'll be discussing these topics and many others in the coming weeks."
Patterson is especially pleased that Siouxland Public Media has enlisted the help of actor, director and playwright Lorenzo Sandoval, who will be reading stories from the Iowa Writing Project's Hispanic Story Project at 8:44 a.m. every Friday, between March 29 and April 19 on KWIT 90.3 F.M.
"That goes to show how significant Steinbeck's book was," she said. "We'll be hearing from contemporary versions of the Joads. Instead of moving from one side of the country to another, we'll be hearing from people going even greater distances in hopes of living the American Dream."
For a complete listing of events, log onto onebookonesiouxland.org.