REVIEW: 'Art of' edition offers sneak peek into 'Turning Red' notebook

“The Art of Turning Red” has one of the best “extras” of any making-of books: a look at Mei Lin’s sketchbook.

Positioned in the middle of the lavishly illustrated volume, it shows what the star of Disney Pixar’s “Turning Red” kept under her bed. Pages of mathematical equations, anatomy studies and versions of the 13-year-old girl’s crush provide the extra insight you need to understand the film’s dynamics.

When it’s shown on screen, the notebook is barely seen. Here, though, you can enjoy all the thoughts Mei Lin didn’t want her mother to know.

Loosely based on filmmaker Domee Shi’s adolescence, “Turning Red” shows what happens when she puts up barriers to family and friends and – surprisingly – turns into a giant red panda. The film’s a metaphor for many things but the message resonates no matter when the story takes place.

Shi uses 2002 as her base – which gives her an opportunity to touch on toys and fashions from the era. It’s also the heyday for boy bands, which could explain Mei’s determination to go to a concert in Toronto.

4-Town, the NSYNC/Backstreet Boys/O-Town stand-in here, gets a song that’s spot on for the times. In “The Art of” you get a closer look at the five teens in the group. The book doesn’t detail each of them, but you do get to see how they transformed.

Mei and her friends get more attention and, then, a good chunk of the account is dedicated to showing the red panda transformation.

Simple sketches and digital renderings put the moments in perspective. Filling the edges of a mirror is one thing. But crowding a bathroom is quite another. The “Red Peony” sequence, as Shi calls it, has one sketch that’s just Mei’s eyes. The shower curtain, we learn, is a reflection of the tight, claustrophobic, yet disjointed nature of a mother/daughter relationship.

Other explanations help fans understand what random moments in the film really mean.

While this edition doesn’t show specific characters and locations as completely as other “making of” books, it does have soft, pastel renderings that look like watercolors that could hang in a first house.

When the aunties in Mei’s life transform, you can see how their red panda versions have simple touchstones to help you understand who’s who.

The joy, though, is getting that insider look at Shi’s thought process and a peek into a notebook that may just be similar to one she kept as a tween.

“The Art of Disney Pixar’s Turning Red” is published by Chronicle Books.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.