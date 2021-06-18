REVIEW: 'Art of Luca' suggests how sea monsters might look

What does a sea monster look like?
In “The Art of Luca,” a companion book to the Disney Pixar animated film, you get to see what artists suggested – with colored pencils, paint, markers and collages.
It’s an interesting origins exercise that should help fans of the new feature take another step in the creative process.
In a foreword to the book, director Enrico Casarosa says he was inspired to get into filmmaking by a friend he knew as a child. Using him as his springboard (he’s like Alberto, the “let’s try anything” friend to Luca), Casarosa became willing to take risks while growing up on the Italian Riviera. They jumped off cliffs, shot fireworks, skateboarded down steep hills.
Much of that childhood is part of “Luca.”
In the book, which features developmental drawings for the movie, you can see how the undersea and above-ground worlds represent two different color palettes. For reference, the book includes photographs of the real spots and how animators interpreted them.
Under a broad “Portorosso” chapter (that’s the name of the town), we get to see what the humans look like. Unfortunately, names aren’t put to the characters, so if you haven’t seen the film you won’t know who’s who. Clay sculptures help realize their dimensions; simple sketches capture their personalities. In brief explanatory paragraphs, artists explain why they did what they did.
A fascinating paper model by Don Shank shows what the Portorosso buildings look like – and how they lean.
To convey some of the town’s ‘50s/‘60s-era charm, there are plenty of signs (including an Italian poster for Disney’s “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea”) that immediately explain what the merchandise is. A real winner? A hanging sign for a fish market.
More info from Casarosa about the town would have provided context. As with other animated ventures, the artists went to the site and absorbed its quirks. They come through in the book, even though many of them disappear in the film.
“The Art of Luca” also builds out that great undersea world and shows how it could be a home. While these sea monsters aren’t very scary, they do resemble what you might imagine exists fathoms below.
“The Art of Luca” is available from Chronicle Books.