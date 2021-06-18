REVIEW: 'Art of Luca' suggests how sea monsters might look

What does a sea monster look like?

In “The Art of Luca,” a companion book to the Disney Pixar animated film, you get to see what artists suggested – with colored pencils, paint, markers and collages.

It’s an interesting origins exercise that should help fans of the new feature take another step in the creative process.

In a foreword to the book, director Enrico Casarosa says he was inspired to get into filmmaking by a friend he knew as a child. Using him as his springboard (he’s like Alberto, the “let’s try anything” friend to Luca), Casarosa became willing to take risks while growing up on the Italian Riviera. They jumped off cliffs, shot fireworks, skateboarded down steep hills.

Much of that childhood is part of “Luca.”

In the book, which features developmental drawings for the movie, you can see how the undersea and above-ground worlds represent two different color palettes. For reference, the book includes photographs of the real spots and how animators interpreted them.