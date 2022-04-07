Sioux City Public Library’s bookfair returning with largest sale ever

SIOUX CITY -- It's almost overwhelming.

Nearly 100,000 books, movies and recordings spread out like dominoes across tables dotting the sales floor of what used to be Younkers at Southern Hills Mall. According to event organizers from the group "Friends of the Sioux City Public Library", this is the largest yearly book sale they've put on yet.

The event, which is meant to raise money for the library, has been happening in some form or fashion for about 40 years but organizer Ellen Shaner said this is by far the biggest ever because of COVID.

The group had to forego book sales in 2020 and 2021 so when it came time to plan this year's event, Shaner said there were at least twice as many boxes of materials to unpack (about 2,800). Certain items had to be stored in a big semi just because there wasn't enough room in the basement of the library which needed to free up space for more donations.

"We were here from about 7:30 (a.m.) to almost 8ish on Tuesday and then 10 (a.m.) to about 6 (p.m.) on Wednesday," Shaner said. According to her, on the first day at least 150 volunteers helped get everything in its right place. On Thursday afternoon, before the sale got going for its weeklong run, there were more than a dozen helpers in blue vests doing last minute checks on credit card readers and getting unpacked boxes out of the way.

Any single item can be purchased for less than $5. Hardcover books, audiobooks, CDs and movies will set shoppers back a whole $4. Paperbacks are two bucks a piece. And children's picture books can be had for the low low price of $1.

A lot of it comes from donations once made to the library, some of it is stuff culled from the library's collection. Shaner said she's actually stumbled across her own donations before.

"I put little things in the front cover...so I don't buy them again," she said.

There are movies going back to the 1920s, books on topics as far flung as the Manson family murders or short stories of Ireland and albums by the likes of Miles Davis. Not unlike a regular library, the wares are organized into sections: romance, western, biography, etc.

With a full 15 minutes to go until opening, Alex Larson was standing outside, in the snow, waiting to be let in and browse the labyrinth.

"Psychological thrillers and picture books," she answered when asked what she hoped to buy. As to why she would queue up out in the cold for a deal on used items, Larson said she wanted to support the library however she could.

Proceeds from the sale are used by the Friends of the Library to sponsor initiatives such as Summer Reading and 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten, according to a press release.

"Because we have not been able to host a sale for the last two years, the need for funds to support the Library is greater than ever as we start to get back on track," Friends of the Library Board President John McGuire said in a press release.

The event runs until Saturday, April 16 which is the day when everything is free. Weekdays, the space is open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 9, it opens at 10 a.m. and goes to 8 p.m. Sunday, operating hours are noon to 6 p.m.

In the future, Shaner said organizers will consider holding two events a year so that there isn't as much to prep.

"And that way, we wouldn't have to have such a large site either," she said. "That's one of the biggest thing is finding the site, right? This one had to be huge."

