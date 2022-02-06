Steve King's "Walking Through the Fire" takes aim at Republicans, immigration and white supremacist comparisons

KIRON, Iowa -- In talking about his new book, "Walking Through the Fire," former Republican Rep. Steve King has a constant refrain: He's not a sore loser.

"I was so careful to write it without sour grapes being a component of it," King said of the biographical work, which largely focuses on fallout from a 2019 New York Times interview in which he seemed to defend white supremacy. The episode, which set off a national firestorm, contributed to the end of the outspoken conservative's 18-year career in Congress, representing western Iowa.

"There's no sour grapes written in this book," King reiterated near the end of a recent interview with The Journal. "It's not in my head or heart. I have a fulfilling life."

Swamp things

Within the first chapter of "Walking Through the Fire," which is a phrase reworked from the late conservative journalist and commentator Andrew Breitbart, King calls Rep. Randy Feenstra, R-Hull, who beat him in the 2020 GOP primary, an "off-the-shelf state senator." King accuses Trip Gabriel, the New York Times reporter who interviewed King for the 2019 story, of being a race baiter. And, he labels House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who led the decision to strip King of all his committee assignments in the aftermath of The Times story, a "classic narcissistic abuser" and a "witch hunter."

"I thought I was too gentle, honestly and objectively. I thought I was too gentle with them, given what they had done," King said an interview with The Journal. "I didn't think I was being harsh with Randy Feenstra at all...He was about number five on their list of candidates that they tried to recruit...but he took the bait and so I don't know how you describe it any more gently than off the shelf."

No sour grapes.

In Chapter 2 of his book, King admits to taking glee with former Gov. Terry Branstad potentially being glum at a 2016 Iowa Caucus victory party because Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, who the Republican governor opposed, won that night. Bruce Rastetter, an Iowa businessman and longtime major Branstad donor, gets characterized as a "hatchet man" in the same stretch. According to King, Rastetter once tried to recruit him to run against long-serving Sen. Chuck Grassley, but later turned to finding potential opponents for King.

"It’s the breadth and the depth of the swamp. I just don't think people can see it from where they sit. I couldn't see it even from where I sat until that whole thing unfolded on me," King said of the book's central thesis. King's personal website states: "Congressman King was targeted with a well-orchestrated 'hit' by the Leftist media and Republican establishment. His crime: warning his constituents and his colleagues that Western Civilization was under assault."

Whiteout

While attempting to recontextualize the New York Times interview where he said: "White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization — how did that language become offensive?" King brings up several white nationalists and white supremacists who have been mentioned in discussions about him.

On David Duke, a former head of the Ku Klux Klan and purveyor of anti-Semitic conspiracy theories, King wrote "I am convinced (he) is being subsidized by the Left to create mischief for the right." Asked about that claim in the Journal interview, King alleged: "that was written in a tongue-in-cheek tone" and then said "they trot David Duke out constantly and try to paint any conservative Republican as somehow having an association, affiliation or ideology that might reflect David Duke."

"They" Further into the interview, Kings said "They manufacture stories, they've taken things out of context. They embellished things that didn't have any substance to acknowledge." When asked who "they" is, King replied: "That would be, of course, all the forces on the left, but on the Republican side, it would be the elitists, the establishment, the never-Trumpers, the globalists, those folks that are part of the structure." A 2018 Atlantic article finds the phrase "globalist" or "globalism" being used early on in reference to Adolf Hitler's war aims. More recently, the phrase has been a go-to for figures such as former Trump chief strategist Steve Bannon and Alex Jones, who has been sued for spreading false claims about the Sandy Hook massacre of 20 children and six staff members. When asked if he had any reservations about using a term common to Alex Jones' radio show, King said in part: "Listen carefully to the message and read the words and put it within the context...Never ever associate someone because even one word matched...You cannot tie somebody else's ideology together."

In Chapter 15 of the book, King references writer Ajah Hales comparing his words about U.S. birth rates to that of neo-Nazi David Lane, who participated in the murder of Jewish radio host Alan Berg. "We need to recognize these people like Hales are as sick and obsessed as the Lanes are." Asked in the Journal interview about that passage, King said: "That was just a comparison to show people what's going on or to emphasize the important values that I want people to draw from this book."

Though he doesn't name him directly in the book, King also relates the time he got in trouble for sharing a Breitbart article a "British fellow" tweeted out. The man in question, Mark Collett, turned out to have had a past of making anti-Semitic remarks, including espousing the idea that pornography is a Jewish conspiracy meant to topple Christianity.

"I had no idea who the guy was," King writes in the book. "He at least never served as the Exalted Cyclops (a KKK reference) of anything, and his facts were straight." When asked if there should be cases where the messenger and message should not be separated, King said in the interview: "I don't think it's valid. At all. What I say I stand up for. What somebody else says, I'm not accountable for that."

Out on a limb

When not talking about controversial figures he's been related to, or opining on a "growing Hispanic presence" what he calls a "real threat" to a single language and common culture, King offers up a few details about more personal matters in his own life.

King credits his father, Emmett King, as the reason he is "the one to crawl farthest out on the limb of controversy."

He said Emmett was rigid on principle: "He said, 'Here's the Constitution. It is the supreme law of the land. The rest of the laws are written within the framework of this Constitution, all the way down through the state and the local levels and ordinances. And your options are: You can abide by these laws. Or if you disagree, then you can go lobby your legislator or run for office.'"

Early on in the book, King talks about a time, before he started his family's decades-old construction company in Kiron, that he had an opportunity to work on a project near the Trans-Alaska Pipeline for what today would be $65 an hour. Ultimately, King didn't go and part of the reason is attributed to overreaching environmentalists in the 1970s.

Miracle in Tanzania

On May 6, 2017, when a school bus accident killed 36 people and severely injured three children in Tanzania. A 13-year-old girl named Sadhia, another 13-year-old girl named Doreen and a 12-year-old boy named Wilson survived but sustained severe injuries. Knowing that the young patients required medical treatment not available in Tanzania, Dakota Dunes-based surgeon, Dr. Steve Meyer, who runs a a local humanitarian organization that works in the east-African nation, began working his contacts to secure use of a medical evacuation plane to the United States. One of those contacts was King.

The three children eventually made it to MercyOne hospital in Sioux City, where they received extensive medical treatment and survived. Once they made it back to their home country, Meyer, as well as King, went to visit. In "Walking Through the Fire," King has incredibly fond language about the day.

"If I am stricken by Alzheimer’s and destined to lose my memories one at a time, let this cherished day in my memory be the last to go." In the same chapter, King tells that story, he wonders if he would've even been able to help out with the Miracle Kids had he been forced out of office sooner for his numerous controversies.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.