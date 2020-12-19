Top Sioux City reads: Is the quirky tale of a Russian aristocrat 2020's feel-good novel?

SIOUX CITY -- If you ask Mara Hall for her favorite book of 2020, she will tell you that it revolves around a former aristocratic bad guy who is sentenced to house arrest by a Bolshevik tribunal to live the rest of his life in an attic room in a luxury hotel, located across the street from the Kremlin, nearly a century ago.
"I know it doesn't sound funny but it is funny," the Western Iowa Tech Institute for Lifelong Learning coordinator said. "I consider 'A Gentleman in Moscow' to be a delightful escape for people experiencing the pandemic blues."
Written by American novelist Amor Towles ("Rule of Civility"), the Kirkus Award-nominated "A Gentleman in Moscow" tells the story of Count Alexander Rostov, a man of erudition and wit who never worked a day in his life.
Having to watch some of the most tumultuous decades in Russian history unfold outside of the doors of his hotel, Rostov develops a deep appreciation for the seamstresses, chefs and doormen of Hotel Metropol, who've become friends and family to the Count.
"The book was so good, I literally felt sad when I was done," Hall said. "By the end, Count Rostov felt like a family member instead of a fictional character. I truly missed him when his story ended."
To Hall, that is the sign of a good book.
"Any book that can transport you to a world you'd never experience before is a keeper," she said. "'A Gentleman in Moscow' gives the Count a deeper understanding of what it means to be a man of purpose, while allowing readers a chance to meet some very unique characters."
"A Gentleman in Moscow" takes place in Russia's largest city during the first half of the 20th century. On the other hand, Hall's second literary recommendation is much more contemporary in subject matter.
The debut novel of Iowa Writers' Workshop graduate Kiley Reid, "Such a Fun Age" introduces readers to Emira Tucker, a 25-year-old Philadelphian working two jobs (a typist and a babysitter) with no health insurance.
One night, the mother of the child she babysits calls upon her to go to a "yuppie" grocery store. At the store, Emira is accused of kidnapping by a security guard and a shopper.
You see, Emira is African-American while her employers are white.
"On the one hand, 'Such a Fun Age' deals with race, classism, navigating career and motherhood, and biases," Hall said. "On the other hand, the novel focuses on friendships and relationships."
"There are also fun elements in it as well," she added.
These are the types of stories that Hall gravitates toward.
"It talks about what is going in on the world but it isn't heavy-handed about it," she said. "You end up relating to both Emira and Alix (the mom who employs Emira)."
Hall's Institute for Lifelong Learning members apparently agreed. The book, chosen for its December book club selection, was well received.
Readers also loved "Such a Fun Age," choosing it to be 2020's top debut novel by Goodreads, a social cataloging website where books are rated.
One book that Hall won't be sharing with her Lifelong Learning members is "Untamed," from best-selling memoirist Glennon Doyle.
In this 2020 book, Doyle writes about the guilt she felt by divorcing her philandering husband. She struggled with the decision because it placed their kids in the middle of the situation.
Well, then, Doyle met and fell in love in with Abby Wambach. Yup, the U.S. Olympic soccer player, that Abby Wambach!
"I read 'Untamed' on my own because I was going through a lot of anxiety," Hall said. "Due to the pandemic as well as politics, I needed to read something that would take my mind off of both."
Specifically, she looked upon Doyle's book as being empowering.
"You think your life will go in one direction until it doesn't," Hall said. "Sometimes, you have to change course and find happiness in an unexpected place."
"All that while still being a mom," she said. "Being a mom myself, I can certainly relate to that."
Which is the one thing Hall looks for in a book.
"Untamed" appealed to her because it said "we are stronger than we thought we were."
The women from "Such a Fun Age" allowed her to step into the shoes of characters who were living seemingly disparate lives but found a common bond.
Plus "A Gentleman in Moscow" gave Hall a chance to mingle with some unusually vivid people in a faraway land during a certain time in history.
"When we're spending so much time at home, it is always a nice escape to read a good book," she said.
