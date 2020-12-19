Top Sioux City reads: Is the quirky tale of a Russian aristocrat 2020's feel-good novel?

SIOUX CITY -- If you ask Mara Hall for her favorite book of 2020, she will tell you that it revolves around a former aristocratic bad guy who is sentenced to house arrest by a Bolshevik tribunal to live the rest of his life in an attic room in a luxury hotel, located across the street from the Kremlin, nearly a century ago.

"I know it doesn't sound funny but it is funny," the Western Iowa Tech Institute for Lifelong Learning coordinator said. "I consider 'A Gentleman in Moscow' to be a delightful escape for people experiencing the pandemic blues."

Written by American novelist Amor Towles ("Rule of Civility"), the Kirkus Award-nominated "A Gentleman in Moscow" tells the story of Count Alexander Rostov, a man of erudition and wit who never worked a day in his life.

Having to watch some of the most tumultuous decades in Russian history unfold outside of the doors of his hotel, Rostov develops a deep appreciation for the seamstresses, chefs and doormen of Hotel Metropol, who've become friends and family to the Count.

"The book was so good, I literally felt sad when I was done," Hall said. "By the end, Count Rostov felt like a family member instead of a fictional character. I truly missed him when his story ended."

To Hall, that is the sign of a good book.