OMAHA — Bestselling authors James Patterson and Susan Solie Patterson will speak at the University of Nebraska at Omaha in April.

The event will be part of the Marion Marsh Brown Writers Lecture Series. The couple will talk about their careers and their new co-authored novel, “Things I Wish I Told My Mother.”

James Patterson, renowned for his mystery novels featuring detective Alex Cross, is the world’s best-selling author. “Walk in My Combat Boots” and “Filthy Rich” are among his most popular books. He has collaborated on works with Bill Clinton and Dolly Parton and has won the National Humanities Medal and several other commendations.

His wife is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin, where she was an All-America swimmer. She wrote “Big Words for Little Geniuses,” a New York Times bestseller.

The lecture, at 7 p.m. on April 11, will be at Baxter Arena near 67th and Center streets and will be free to the public. Organizers are asking those who plan to attend to RSVP at bit.ly/3ENG79v.

