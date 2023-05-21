Talk about overdue — a man returned a book to the St. Helena Public Library in California’s Napa Valley that was due Feb. 21, 1927.

Benson Lossing’s “A History of the United States” is a weighty tome with the crumbling binding one would expect from a book published in 1881. It’s stamped “Property of the St. Helena Library Association,” and library staff suspect it was one of the original 540 volumes available when the Free Public Library opened in 1892.

The man returned the library to the front desk but didn’t leave his name. Library staff hope he comes forward. Library Director Chris Kreiden said the library went fine-free in 2019, so the man won’t owe a cent for keeping the book longer than two weeks.

“Nobody on the staff recognized the gentleman who brought it in,” Kreiden said. “The library (staff) would definitely love to know” the story of how he came across the book.

In case you’re wondering, the library’s old nickel-a-day fine would have added up to roughly $1,756 from the 1927 due date through last week.

The book offers a glimpse into the library’s history. Before the Free Public Library opened in 1892, it cost 25 cents a month to borrow books — including possibly this one — from the St. Helena Library Association.

According to the Encyclopedia Britannica, Lossing (1813-1891) was a prolific and respected American historian. He was known for traveling widely to seek out primary sources and visit historic buildings and battlefields, a practice that was unusual at the time but is considered standard for today’s historians. His massive “Pictorial Field-Book of the Revolution” was the result of 9,000 miles of travel over two years.

The 754-page volume returned to the library contains 400 engravings and a full account of the then-recent national centennial celebration of 1876.

Kreiden said the library staff haven’t decided what to do with the book, but their top priority is to protect it from further deterioration.

“It would be cool to put it on display someday but we haven’t figured out how to do that,” she said.

