BOOK REVIEW: 'Lightyear' provides insight into Buzz's background

“Lightyear” wasn’t just another venture for director Angus MacLane.

As we learn in “The Art of Lightyear,” it had its origins in his first viewing of “Star Wars” at age 4.

MacLane became enamored with the film and its sequels and dreamed of creating his own science-fiction film. Thus, the later dive into Buzz Lightyear.

Even more special? MacLane’s father, a retired mechanical engineer, helped formulate an equation for Buzz’s first hyper-speed test mission. The film and the “art of” volume are filled with connections. MacLane liked LEGOs, so there are LEGO models of the ships used in the new film as well.

In the drawing-stuffed book, you see all iterations of Buzz Lightyear’s spacesuit and a guide to the buttons he can push. There’s a page of weapons (some 25) and so many extra characters you’ll wonder where they appear in the film.

What’s in short supply, though, is specific character detail and more info on Sox, the robot cat who steals the movie. He had a different look at one time, but all of his skills (including that versatile tail) aren’t explained. Instead, we see him more as an accessory, not a vital part of the production.

“Art of” doesn’t spill all of the secrets of the film but does detail the strange worlds where various spaceships happen to land. It’s like an encyclopedia of all things Lightyear, even though fans may have other takes on how the world should look.

A series of Buzz drawings make him look like a beefy Ken – or a leaner G.I. Joe. That purple thing you see him wearing is just a protective cover, not a hip hair color.

The book doesn’t provide spoilers (unless you have a working knowledge of the film) but it does offer telling details about Buzz’s environment and Zurg’s. One has rounded corners; the other is sharp.

And there’s a typeface (used in the film) that could be copied to send cool messages. Long on pictures, “The Art of Lightyear” is like a high school yearbook. You can look back many times and still see something new.

“The Art of Lightyear,” featuring a foreward by Andrew Stanton and an introduction by Angus MacLane, is published by Chronicle Books.

