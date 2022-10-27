Killing of Omaha native was lightning rod for conspiracy theorists, book's author says

OMAHA — When Omaha native Seth Rich was shot dead in 2016 on the streets of Washington, D.C., the homicide became something of a lightning rod for conspiracy theorists.

Aided by the tumultuous political climate prior to the 2016 election, an unfounded theory that Rich had leaked emails from the Democratic National Committee, his employer, to WikiLeaks gained widespread attention and swept his family into a years-long battle to fight misinformation.

In September, ProPublica investigative reporter Andy Kroll published a book about the slaying and its aftermath: "A Death on W Street: The Murder of Seth Rich and the Age of Conspiracy."

For Kroll, Rich's death didn't initially strike him as a story — instead, it felt like a personal loss. Both ambitious twentysomethings in the city, the two ran in similar social circles and even played on a weekend soccer team together. As Kroll dug into Rich's life — first for a series of stories for Rolling Stone, and later for the book — a fuller picture emerged.

"It wasn't until after his death, sadly, that I really got to understand what made him tick," Kroll said. "Why he moved to Washington. Why he was so dedicated to the importance of voting. A really special person, and a truly one-of-a-kind person, came out of my research."

Born and raised in Omaha, Rich was a true political junkie. He watched C-SPAN in his free time and memorized the names of Congress members for fun. Each Fourth of July, he dressed head-to-toe in American flag garb. He was described as a patriot with a strong belief in democracy and the importance of voting, no matter who one supported.

After graduating from Omaha Central High School and Creighton University, Rich left Omaha to make his mark on the national political stage. He took a job at the DNC, helping register new voters and safeguard against voter suppression.

In the early morning hours of July 10, 2016, Rich was walking home from a bar when he was shot twice in the back just blocks from his apartment.

Within days of his death, Rich's case went viral.

“I remember sitting at my computer in 2016 and seeing Seth’s name trending on Twitter,” Kroll said. “I thought to myself, 'What is going on here?' It was an absolute ‘This does not compute’ kind of moment.”

Rich's employment with the DNC immediately led to speculation that the killing was somehow linked to his job. Rumors that he was killed for leaking DNC emails to WikiLeaks swirled on Reddit and 4Chan. The theories went mainstream soon after thanks to a now-retracted Fox News article and a vague, suggestive statement from WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

The book takes a multifaceted approach to the Rich case. There's the true-crime aspect: A seemingly senseless slaying categorized by police as a robbery gone wrong. There's the exploration of a fragmented political and news media landscape that allowed a conspiracy to spiral out of control. But most importantly to Kroll, it's the story of a grieving family attempting to navigate a media frenzy while processing its loss.

Kroll said he spent many hours with Rich's family and friends, often traveling to Omaha to talk to them.

"The Rich family is the heart and soul of this book," he said. "There are very few people in the world who have been through what they have. Not just the death of a son and a brother, but that horrible event becoming this entirely different phenomenon. It took on a life of its own in a way we hadn't really seen before."

Rich's parents, Joel and Mary Rich, sued Fox News in 2018 for its "extreme and outrageous" coverage of their son's killing. They settled out of court for an undisclosed amount of money in 2020.

Rich's killing remains unsolved.