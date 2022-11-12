Libraries offer Siouxlanders all kinds of culture, for cheap

In 2022, the materials and resources public libraries have to offer the members of their local communities are seemingly inexhaustible.

Yes, there are still endless aisles of books on every conceivable subject but also shelves of music, movies, entire collections of TV shows and audiobooks. Plop down at a computer and click around for long enough to find library-supported streaming platforms that further expand what can be consumed.

If personal betterment is the pursuit, two of the biggest free info centers in Siouxland provide access to financial databases and language-learning programs.

And while what all can be gained with a library card has expanded, allowing residents a chance to experience more culture than ever before, the cost has stayed the same.

"That's all free with your library card," Sioux City Public Library Director Helen Rigdon said.

According to Rigdon, who's been in the job since 2017, a good deal of expanding what the Sioux City Public Library can supply has come since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

"Our online offerings especially," she said.

For digital literature: The Sioux City Public Library provides a portal to Libby, an app which allows people to find more than 67,000 e-books and 13,000 audiobooks. To "borrow" something from the platform, a user needs to find a title that says "available" and then tap "borrow." Up to five books can be borrowed at a time and the loan period is either 7 or 14 days, depending on the material.

With music, friends of the library are able to check out the "Freegal" service which bears similarity to Spotify or Apple Music but is free with a card. Another differentiating factor is the cap on downloads.

"You can have so many downloads per month that you can download and keep the music," Rigdon said. Such programs can only be accessed by people in Sioux City proper, though, as funding for them is based on local populations.

Lots of Hoopla

Dan Nieman, the assistant director for the South Sioux City Public Library, touts "Hoopla" for those living on the Nebraska side. It features not just music but movies, e-books, audiobooks, comics and TV shows as well.

To improve oneself, Nieman said there's the "NICHE Academy" for learning certain new skills and "Transparent Language Online" for those interested in speaking a second language.

"Available for learning 110+ languages, plus English (ESL) materials for native speakers of 30+ languages, the program has something for everyone," an August 2021 blog entry on the library's website says of the service.

"So there are several ways that you can get information and get entertainment," Nieman said.

Despite the fact that the boundaries for digital media are only growing, libraries aren't wiping more "traditional" forms off the map.

Both Nieman and Rigdon said their respective libraries receive new physical media releases on a constant basis.

"Continuously," Rigdon said.

"We like to have those in almost the day we can put them on the shelves," Nieman said.

Checking the videos

At the Sioux City Public Library, there are certain some staffers who deal in video additions. Others care about bringing in more audio.

"They review them and look at them and then we order them," Rigdon said. To date, she said the Sioux City Public Library system must have well over 1,000 movies, TV show collections and documentaries. The number for South Sioux City is half that, per Nieman.

There's overlap between the two, though, in what people are picking up most often from the thousands of offerings.

"The family titles. Disney Pixar movies are always the biggest checkouts and then you can kind of follow that with the Marvel Universe and DC Universe," Nieman said. Rigdon pinpointed a single actor's movies: "The Rock, if he’s in it, I see that get picked up a lot and checked out."

According to Rigdon, what's in a library's collection is a never-ending balancing act of the popular with the provocative, creatively fulfilling and highbrow.

"We try to have something that is for everyone because they always say the sign of a good library's if everyone can find something that offends them in it," Rigdon said. "It's not that we want to be offensive, but it's important to reflect your community and everybody that's in it…And we keep staff that is very aware of that and that's part of our strategic plan is to have inclusion."

Nieman concurs with how paramount it is to offer something to everyone for a bargain of a price.

"More and more we have the benefits of streaming services and things but those continue to get more expensive. But if you have a library card, you have all of those for free. So it's, it's essential, I think, for keeping up with what's going on," he said.

Down the line, Rigdon said the Sioux City Public Library is intending to provide even more to the public. That could include a "seed library" for those with an itch for gardening and potentially board games for people who can keep all the pieces in one place.

"So those are kind of going to be included in our new strategic plan that goes into effect in January and we're going to include some of that in there and try to branch out."