 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight AP

New Dr. Seuss-inspired books to feature diverse creators

  • 0
Dr. Seuss Inclusion

FILE — A mural that features Theodor Seuss Geisel, left, also known by his pen name Dr. Seuss, covers part of a wall near an entrance at The Amazing World of Dr. Seuss Museum, May 4, 2017, in Springfield, Mass. 

Sketches of fantastic creatures by Dr. Seuss that have never before been published will see the light of day in new books being written and illustrated by an inclusive group of up-and-coming authors and artists, the company that owns the intellectual property rights to Dr. Seuss' works announced Wednesday.

The new line of books will include original stories inspired by previously unpublished illustrations selected from the author's archives at the University of California San Diego, Dr. Seuss Enterprises said in a statement on the late writer's birthday.

The announcement comes exactly one year after the business founded by the family of Dr. Seuss — whose real name was Theodor Seuss Geisel — announced that it would stop publishing six Dr. Seuss titles because they include racist and insensitive images, a decision that drew both condemnation and praise.

In "And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street," an Asian person is portrayed wearing a conical hat, holding chopsticks and eating from a bowl. "If I Ran the Zoo" includes a drawing of two bare-footed African men wearing what appear to be grass skirts with their hair tied above their heads. The other books affected were "McElligot's Pool," "On Beyond Zebra!," "Scrambled Eggs Super!," and "The Cat's Quizzer."

People are also reading…

Dr. Seuss Inclusion

FILE - A copy of the book "And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street," by Dr. Seuss, rests in a chair, Monday, March 1, 2021, in Walpole, Mass. 

The new authors and illustrators will represent a diverse cross-section of racial backgrounds to represent as many families as possible, Dr. Seuss Enterprises said. Company officials were not available to comment, a spokesperson said.

"We look forward to putting the spotlight on a new generation of talent who we know will bring their unique voices and style to the page, while also drawing inspiration from the creativity and imagination of Dr. Seuss," Susan Brandt, President and CEO of Dr. Seuss Enterprises, said in a statement.

The books, under the banner Seuss Studios and published by Random House Children's Books, will be geared toward readers ages 4 to 8.

"The original Dr. Seuss sketch that serves as the inspiration for each of the new Seuss Studios books will be included in the book, along with a note from the creators explaining how they were inspired, and their process," the San Diego-based company said.

The images include a catlike creature with enormous ears and a series of colorful hummingbirds with pointy noses.

Dr. Seuss Inclusion

In this image provided by Dr. Seuss Enterprises, a sketch by Dr. Seuss, whose real name was Theodor Seuss Geisel, shows a catlike creature with enormous ears. 
Dr. Seuss Inclusion

In this image provided by Dr. Seuss Enterprises, a sketch by Dr. Seuss, whose real name was Theodor Seuss Geisel, shows a series of colorful hummingbirds with pointy noses. 

The goal is to continue Geisel's legacy, started in 1957 with the launch of the Beginner Books imprint at Random House, of inspiring young readers and supporting writers and artists starting their publishing careers, the company said.

Dr. Seuss Enterprises has not yet disclosed the writers and illustrators who will work on the new books because contracts are still being ironed out.

The first of the new books is expected to hit shelves next year, and the goal is to publish at least two new books per year.

Dr. Seuss books such as "Green Eggs and Ham" and "The Cat in the Hat" remain popular more than 30 years after Geisel's death in 1991.

He earned an estimated $35 million in 2021, making him the fifth-highest paid dead celebrity of the year, according to Forbes. Roald Dahl is No. 1, followed by Prince, Michael Jackson and Charles Schulz.

Geisel, who was born and raised in Springfield, Massachusetts, was No. 2 on the list in 2020 with $33 million in earnings. His books have been translated into dozens of languages, as well as in Braille, and are sold in more than 100 countries.

***

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bob Odenkirk has a new memoir and a starry career that began here — look at the ways Naperville creeps into his writing. What does he think of where he is now?

Bob Odenkirk has a new memoir and a starry career that began here — look at the ways Naperville creeps into his writing. What does he think of where he is now?

CHICAGO — Some day, when the final history of comedy is written, let it be known that last summer, on the fringes of Netflix, during the cult sketch series “I Think You Should Leave Now,” for three and a half minutes, humanity achieved peak Bob Odenkirk. His essence, his appeal, his average-guy-from-Naperville, Illinois face and receding hairline, his unsettling alchemy of empathy and delusion ...

A Philly ER doc's take on why fat is not the enemy and how cardiologists are like plumbers

A Philly ER doc's take on why fat is not the enemy and how cardiologists are like plumbers

PHILADELPHIA — When Jonathan Reisman treats patients in the emergency room, a lot is going on in his head beyond what he learned in medical school. The physician, who lives in West Philadelphia, studied math in college. He then spent five years in Russia, studying forestry, water quality, and anthropology, and working as a translator for outdoor adventure tour groups. He has developed a keen ...

010d6501-35ef-4aec-8e02-176f7de2c51c.xml

EDITORS: This week's Publishers Weekly lists, BOOK-BEST:MCT and BOOK-BEST-ABBREVIATED:MCT, will be delayed, possibly until Friday afternoon. ©2022 Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Review: 'Jena 1800,' by Peter Neumann

Review: 'Jena 1800,' by Peter Neumann

A fascinating, though flawed deep dive into the German college town that spawned the Romantic movement. "Jena 1800: The Republic of Free Spirits" by Peter Neumann, translated from the German by Shelley Frisch; Farrar, Straus & Giroux (244 pages, $27) ——— As most intellectuals today write about superficial matters such as race, class and gender, it's hard to imagine a time when thinkers focused ...

6 of 2021's most acclaimed titles now available in paperback

6 of 2021's most acclaimed titles now available in paperback

Some of 2021's most acclaimed titles are making their way into paperback around now; here are six fresh ones, to make the spring come faster. "Who Is Maud Dixon?" by Alexandra Andrews (Little, Brown, $16.99). Film rights sold quickly for Andrews' Highsmith-esque debut, a twisty tale of a young aspiring novelist who gets a job as assistant to a famously reclusive writer whose true identity is a ...

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Feb. 19, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2022, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. "House of Sky and Breath (Crescent City Series #2)" by Sarah J. Maas ...

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Feb. 12, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2022, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. "Abandoned in Death" by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s) Last week: — 2. "The ...

Review: 'Hemingway's Widow,' by Timothy Christian

Review: 'Hemingway's Widow,' by Timothy Christian

An observant biography about Hemingway's fourth wife, Mary, who gave up journalism for love. "Hemingway's Widow: The Life and Legacy of Mary Welsh Hemingway" by Timothy Christian; Pegasus Books (464 pages, $29.95) ——— After reading Ernest Hemingway's Paris memoir, "A Moveable Feast" while in Paris, Timothy Christian followed it with several biographies of Hemingway and his wives. Most ...

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Feb. 12, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2022, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. Abandoned in Death. J.D. Robb. St. Martin’s 2. The Last Thing He Told ...

Steve King future plans

King said he is out promoting "Walking Through the Fire" by: doing book signings (by invitation) and making appearances on television and inte…

Watch Now: Related Video

BLACKPINK’s Rosé tests positive for COVID-19

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News