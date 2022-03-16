 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Omaha author Lynn Painter turns love of rom-coms into book career

  • 0
031322-owh-liv-mrwrongnumber-ar01

Lynn Painter, a romantic comedy novelist, in her Omaha home. None of her neighbors know she is an author.

 ANNA REED, Omaha WORLD-HERALD

Lynn Painter’s latest book starts right after the heroine accidentally burns down her apartment building.

It was just one of the many incidents to befall Olivia Marshall in the delightful and funny romance “Mr. Wrong Number.” Painter’s editor even questioned if one of them was a little over the top.

“No,” Painter told her.

“It was something that happened to me,” she said.

Painter said she’s often a mess, just like Olivia, and recounted the time one of her tires fell off while she was driving. But the Omaha mother is organized enough to hold a full-time job, raise five kids and faithfully write on the weekends.

She’s already published a young adult novel, “Better Than the Movies.” Her third book, in the same genre, comes out in December. A sequel to “Mr. Wrong Number” is slated for next March.

Having a big family hasn’t been a handicap.

People are also reading…

031322-owh-liv-mrwrongnumber-ar02

Painter’s newest release is a romantic comedy. She’s written four books so far and has many more ideas.

“I used to get a lot of writing done in notebooks while waiting for my kids to finish baseball and basketball practices,” Painter said.

Now, her youngest, 6-year-old Kate, plays under Painter’s desk as she writes in her office, converted from a bedroom after one of the older kids left home.

While her schedule may sound brutal, Painter said writing never seems like a second job because she loves it so much. It’s almost like reading a book, she says, one of her favorite pastimes.

She just zones out and starts to daydream, except that she types her thoughts into her computer.

With so many kids of her own, it’s no stretch when she writes about teen angst. Ideas have just seeped in after being around them for what she jokingly said seems like a billion years.

Her books are all romantic comedies, she said, a good antidote for a too-serious world. She just has to find the perfect marriage of what she likes and what will sell.

“I’m just a silly sarcastic person. I can’t imagine something serious,” she said. “I don’t think I have the plotting brain to write a thriller. It’s what I love to watch and love to read. It’s kind of my thing.”

Not that it’s easy.

She’d often thought about writing but didn’t become serious until Kate was born. Some of her first efforts were terrible, she said, but she continued to write as her daughter took her afternoon naps and immediately after she went to bed.

031322-owh-liv-mrwrongnumber-ar03

Lynn Painter with her 6-year-old daughter, Kate. She used to write when Kate would take a nap and after she and her siblings went to bed. Now, she devotes several hours on the weekends to her craft.

Her busy schedule has actually helped her to be more focused.

“Most of my production is Saturday and Sunday and Friday nights,” she said. “I have friends who left their day jobs and write full time. They struggle a lot when writing all day. I know when I sit down, I have to shut out the world and buckle down and do it.”

It was a thrill when her first book was published, and “Mr. Wrong Number” was recently selected as one of Amazon Books’ “Best Books of March.”

Like all of her books, it’s based in Omaha. She moved here in grade school when her father was stationed at Offutt Air Force Base. But because Painter writes under a pseudonym, none of her neighbors in southwest Omaha even know she’s an author.

Although supportive of her efforts, none of her kids have read her latest work. She hasn’t pushed her husband to read it, either.

“If for some reason he didn’t like it, I think it would crush me,” she said. “I value his opinion too much.”

For the record, he said he loved her first book.

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Review: 'The Ogress and the Orphans,' by Kelly Barnhill

Review: 'The Ogress and the Orphans,' by Kelly Barnhill

Kelly Barnhill's new novel leans on magic and kindness to heal a divided community. "The Ogress and the Orphans" by Kelly Barnhill; Algonquin (400 pages, $19.95) ——— Two years into the coronavirus pandemic, at a time when local government meetings descend into shouting matches and teachers and public servants face threats on the job, some writers for young readers have taken up the question of ...

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, March 5, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2022, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. "The Paris Apartment: A Novel" by Lucy Foley (Morrow) Last week: 1 2. ...

Laurie Hertzel: Readers keep books for joy, for sentiment

Laurie Hertzel: Readers keep books for joy, for sentiment

More than 100 people from all over the country responded to a recent column about why we keep books, and I have to say that all of the replies were deeply affecting. None more, perhaps, than this one from Harold Lieberman of St. Cloud, Minnesota, who writes: "As I approach the age of 100 in March, I have finally accepted the fact that I have no time to re-read all the books" that he would like ...

Review: 'Booth,' by Karen Joy Fowler

Review: 'Booth,' by Karen Joy Fowler

A novel based on the family of John Wilkes Booth explores the passions and disagreements inside one family — and the country. "Booth" by Karen Joy Fowler; G.P. Putnam's Sons (480 pages, $28) ——— Karen Joy Fowler, best known for her very different novels "The Jane Austen Book Club" and "We Are All Completely Beside Ourselves," goes in yet another direction with "Booth," and it's reasonable to ...

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, March 5, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2022, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. The Paris Apartment. Lucy Foley. Morrow 2. One Italian Summer. Rebecca ...

Before #MeToo, before school board meltdowns, most big movements start small. ‘The Quiet Before’ is about the whisper campaigns.

Before #MeToo, before school board meltdowns, most big movements start small. ‘The Quiet Before’ is about the whisper campaigns.

So I’m reading “The Quiet Before: On the Unexpected Origins of Radical Ideas,” Gal Beckerman’s excellent new book on the modest roots of massive sea changes, and the butterfly effect-like flutter of a parlor game forms in my head. I make leaps of logic that, though overly tidy, are compelling. For instance, if Filippo Marinetti, the ringleader of the Futurist activists in early 20th century ...

A Philly ER doc's take on why fat is not the enemy and how cardiologists are like plumbers

A Philly ER doc's take on why fat is not the enemy and how cardiologists are like plumbers

PHILADELPHIA — When Jonathan Reisman treats patients in the emergency room, a lot is going on in his head beyond what he learned in medical school. The physician, who lives in West Philadelphia, studied math in college. He then spent five years in Russia, studying forestry, water quality, and anthropology, and working as a translator for outdoor adventure tour groups. He has developed a keen ...

Watch Now: Related Video

Dylan O'Brien tests positive for Covid-19

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News