Only 19 women have won the National Book Award for fiction. Here's who they are

In the 72-year history of the National Book Awards, there have been 79 winners in the fiction category—only 19 of which have been women. The awards, considered some of the most prestigious for literature in the country, have celebrated and platformed some of the greatest writers in U.S. history. But they have also served as a mirror, reflecting on the nation's often exclusionary or reactionary politics.
The awards are judged by a new panel of 25 judges each year. Five judges are assigned to each of the five categories: fiction, nonfiction, young people's literature, poetry, and translated literature. The judges, chosen from authors, critics, booksellers, and others in the book world, read through the hundreds of submissions in their category before selecting the longlist, which is made up of 10 books. From those, five finalists are chosen, and the winner is announced at the National Book Awards ceremony.
One year, in an effort to give the awards broader appeal, the National Book Awards were canceled and replaced with the American Book Awards, an Academy Awards-style event featuring a televised ceremony with a host and roughly 30 prizes, including Best Jacket Design. The 1980 event was a failure; dozens of past National Book Award winners signed a petition lambasting the new awards format for prioritizing profit over literary merit. A range of snafus at the ceremony itself ensured the event never occurred again.
This was not the awards' last controversy. In 1988, a group of prominent Black writers and thinkers wrote an open letter, published in The New York Times Book Review, calling out the National Book Awards and the Pulitzer Prize committees for their repeated snub of luminary author Toni Morrison and praising her contributions to American literature. Morrison had been a finalist for the National Book Award for fiction twice—once in 1975 for her novel "Sula," and again, one year before the letter was published, for "Beloved." Both times, her work lost out to now-obscure books, "Paco's Story" and "The Hair of Harold Roux." The letter was signed by notable figures including Maya Angelou, June Jordan, Alice Walker, Angela Davis, and Henry Louis Gates Jr., among others. To date, only two Black women have won in the fiction category.
Stacker looked at the 19 women who have won the National Book Award for fiction since its inception in 1950 and listed them in reverse chronological order, starting with the most recent winner. The list, which includes the prize winners and the winning books, was compiled using the historical National Book Foundation website.