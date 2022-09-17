South Sioux City Public Library urging "caution" as it recognizes "Banned Books Week"

SOUTH SIOUX CITY — The South Sioux City Public Library may have the look of a crime scene this coming week but there's nothing criminal going on.

South Sioux City Public Library is participating in "Banned Books Week" and to recognize the 40-year-old awareness campaign it's putting up caution and danger tape to block its collections of books, movies and music (according to a press release).

"By having all the materials cordoned off by caution, and danger tape we have the experience of having our materials censored, or made hard to get. We invite readers to reach beyond the caution tape and make their selection," Assistant Director of the South Sioux City Public Library Dan Nieman said.

He then added "When we look at the titles of books that have been challenged. It’s easy to yeah that book should be challenged, but when we think about challenging a book, we need to remember that someone else may want to challenge your favorite book or author."

History

Per the release, this year's theme is "Books Unite Us, Censorship Divides Us."

The website for Banned Books Week, bannedbooksweek.org, explains the tradition began in 1982 "in response to a sudden surge in the number of challenges to books in schools, bookstores and libraries."

At the time, some of the most-challenged books included "The Catcher in the Rye", "The Grapes of Wrath" and "Our Bodies, Ourselves for the New Century" (a women's health reference).

In the subsequent decade, according to the American Library Association, the three most-challenged books were Alvin Schwartz's "Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark" (an anthology of horror tales aimed at kids), Michael Willhoite's "Daddy's Roommate" (a children's book about a young boy's divorced father finding a male partner) and "I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings" by Maya Angelou (an autobiography in part focused on childhood trauma and racism).

For 2021, the three most-challenged books all dealt with LGBTQIA+ themes and content about sexuality: "Gender Queer" by Maia Kobabe, "Lawn Boy" by Jonathan Evison and "All Boys Aren't Blue" by George M. Johnson. The oldest book on the 2021 Top-10 list is Toni Morrison's 1970 work "The Bluest Eye" which includes depictions of child sexual abuse.

Community

The South Sioux City Public Library's release said "Banned Books Week" is typically held during the last week of September and "brings together the entire book community — librarians, booksellers, publishers, journalists, teachers, and readers of all types — in shared support of the freedom to seek and to express ideas, even those some consider unorthodox or unpopular."