Spencer author writes about an imperfect but remarkable woman: her mother

SPENCER, Iowa -- "Are you girls going to be okay?"
That was the question Betty Rosson McSwain would always ask her daughters Susan McSwain Garvin and Mary McSwain Steele well into adulthood.
This was the same question she'd ask the girls and their late brother Michael McSwain when the three of them were growing up.
It was only after writing "Betty: A Memoir" -- a unique homage combining a family biography as well as personal letters -- when Mary McSwain Steele was able to say she was okay following her mom's November 2008 death from endometrial cancer.
"I began writing letters to mom after she died because it was therapy for me," explained Steele, a former staff writer for the Spencer Daily Reporter and one-time stringer for the Sioux City Journal. "I never intended ('Betty') to be a playbook for family members who are facing the death of a loved one."
Indeed, Steele's book -- which is available for purchase at Arts on Grand in Spencer, The Barn Swallow in Okoboji, Iowa, and Sioux City Gifts, in addition to online book retailers like Amazon.com -- isn't just about death or dying.
"Betty" is also about a mother's love and the sometimes-complicated life that took a dramatic turn when Betty Rosson McSwain left her alcoholic husband Arch Dale (Mac) McSwain Jr. Betty and her three children took comfort at her parents' home in Readstown, Wisconsin.
"Divorce in the 1950s was scandalous, it didn't matter the circumstances," Steele recalled. "Both partners were seen to be at fault."
It was under those circumstances that Steele's mom embarked upon a successful nursing career, which eventually took her to Saudi Arabia after her kids were raised.
"When it came to her patients, mom was a nurturer," Steele admitted. "To her own children, she could be harsh, strict and not mother-of-the-year material."
Nevertheless, Steele began to see the wisdom in her mom's ways once she started raising a family of her own.
"Mom was a single parent who always worried about keeping her kids fed and having a roof over our heads," Steele said. "After establishing herself as a nurse, mom did become a more hands-on grandma when her kids began having kids."
Despite becoming a medical professional, Betty McSwain was never an ideal patient.
"Mom survived cancer twice already when the doctor told her there was no treatment for her endometrial cancer," Steele said. "Mom joked that the cancer diagnosis either meant the third time's a charm or three strikes and you're out."
Sadly, it was the latter scenario that turned out to be the case.
"Mom didn't want to die in the hospital, so we took her home," Steele said. "She wanted to die on her own terms and she did that just 32 days later."
Before Betty McSwain died at the age of 84, she and her two surviving children laughed, cried, reminisced about the past, talked about the future, wrote her obituary and grew closer than ever.
After Betty McSwain died, Steele didn't find inner peace. Instead, she felt torn over the words left unsaid.
Those words and stories and memories -- in the form of 56 letters -- are shared in "Betty: A Memoir."
"My mom was an imperfect but remarkable woman who raised three children on her own, traveled the world and lived life the way she wanted," Steele said. "My book is about family, hope, grace and redemption. It is also about the need to know where we came from and what went into making us who we are.
"In the end, people want to be remembered and want to know that they made a difference," she continued. "My mom mattered to her children, her grandchildren and to everyone who met her."
When Betty McSwain would ask her daughter if she was going to be okay, Mary McSwain Steele could say with absolute honesty, "I'm okay."