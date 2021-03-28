Spencer author writes about an imperfect but remarkable woman: her mother

"Divorce in the 1950s was scandalous, it didn't matter the circumstances," Steele recalled. "Both partners were seen to be at fault."

It was under those circumstances that Steele's mom embarked upon a successful nursing career, which eventually took her to Saudi Arabia after her kids were raised.

"When it came to her patients, mom was a nurturer," Steele admitted. "To her own children, she could be harsh, strict and not mother-of-the-year material."

Nevertheless, Steele began to see the wisdom in her mom's ways once she started raising a family of her own.

"Mom was a single parent who always worried about keeping her kids fed and having a roof over our heads," Steele said. "After establishing herself as a nurse, mom did become a more hands-on grandma when her kids began having kids."

Despite becoming a medical professional, Betty McSwain was never an ideal patient.

"Mom survived cancer twice already when the doctor told her there was no treatment for her endometrial cancer," Steele said. "Mom joked that the cancer diagnosis either meant the third time's a charm or three strikes and you're out."

Sadly, it was the latter scenario that turned out to be the case.