Steve King future plans

King said he is out promoting "Walking Through the Fire" by: doing book signings (by invitation) and making appearances on television and internet programs. He also finished taping the audio book which he plans to roll out in the near future.

Outside of the book, King shared that he is helping out certain candidates, but wouldn't say who, and plans to roll out endorsements. "Recruit candidates at all the levels from the library board all the way up to Congress," King said.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

