Steve King "Walking Through the Fire" book details

Publication date: On Amazon, the date is listed as March 16, 2022. The release date for the book, on the same Amazon page, is April 6, 2022. The book has been available on King's personal website for several months now.

Publisher: Fidelis Publishing which retired Lt. Col. Oliver North, the former NRA president and Iran-Contra affair participant, is involved with. The company has published other works such as "Things Atheists Say," "Satan's Dare" and "We Didn't Fight for Socialism."

Cost: Retails for $28 on King's website.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.