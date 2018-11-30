GAYVILLE, S.D. -- Gayville Hall will be presenting its 10th annual "A Poker Alice Christmas," starring the Poker Alice Band and country singer Brenda George at 8 p.m. Saturday at the 502 Washington St. theater.
The veteran Poker Alice Band will play selections from its eclectic repertoire of country western, popular tunes and seasonal favorites.
Bandleader Nick Schwebach sings and plays lead guitar while Owen DeJong, plays the fiddle for the five-person band.
George originally sang with Poker Alice in the late 1980s. She's reunited with the band a few times every year since 2003.
Gayville Hall is located in Gayville, S.D., which is 14 miles west of Vermillion.
Seats for "A Poker Alice Christmas" are $13.50 at the door and $16.20 for reserved. Call 605-267-2859 for more information.