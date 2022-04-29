ACME Comics to celebrate Free Comic Book Day on May 7

SIOUX CITY -- ACME Comics and Collectibles, 1622 Pierce St., will be one of the thousands of comic book shops around the world to celebrate the comic book form from noon to 4 p.m. May 7.

On Free Comic Book Day, more than 2.7 million comic books will be given away by participating stores.

"The wide array of comic books being published today to ensure that readers of all ages -- children, teens and adults -- can find something appropriate that will stir their imaginations," ACME Comics owner Fran McGarry said. "It's a good time to be a comic book fan."

Celebrating its 22nd year, Free Comic Book Day have proven successful.

This year's Free Comic Book selections include such titles like Spider-Man/Venom, Archie, Doctor Who, Pokémon, Stranger Things, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Donald Duck, Avatar the Last Airbender, Avengers/X-Men/Eternals, Max Meow, Street Fighter and dozens more.

Also, ACME will host several local clubs in its parking lot, including the Harry Potter Club of Siouxland, the Siouxland Steampunk Society and the Lost Hills Amtgard group.

"We want to spread the word that comics are perfect for today's times," McGarry said. "Comic books and graphic novels are considered hip, hot and smart."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.