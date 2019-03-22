AKRON, Iowa -- Nearly 40 area performers will be presenting "Mamma Mia!" at the historic Akron Opera House, 151 Reed St.
Featuring hit songs from the band ABBA, this romantic comedy will be performed at 7:30 p.m. March 29 and 30, with a 2 p.m. matinee on March 31.
"We are excited to present this popular musical for the first time on the Akron Opera House stage," director Van Philips said. "The cast features a range of talented performers, including a number of cast members who are new to performances at the Opera House."
Tickets are $16 for adults, $13 for senior citizens, and $8 for students. Reservations are being taken at 712-568-2614 or akronoperahouse@gmail.com.