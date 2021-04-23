All-America Band to present live concert on Sunday

SIOUX CITY -- After having to cancel many concerts last spring and fall due to COVID-19, the Morningside College School of Visual and Performing Arts will be presenting the Sioux City All-America Concert Band at 3 p.m. Sunday at Eppley Auditorium, 3625 Garretson Ave.

"This concert will include many great works from the wind band literature as we celebrate coming together to perform beautiful live music again," said Shane Macklin, director of bands at Morningside College and conductor of the All-America Concert Band.

Admission is free for this concert.

