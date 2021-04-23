 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
All-America Band to present live concert on Sunday
0 comments

All-America Band to present live concert on Sunday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- After having to cancel many concerts last spring and fall due to COVID-19, the Morningside College School of Visual and Performing Arts will be presenting the Sioux City All-America Concert Band at 3 p.m. Sunday at Eppley Auditorium, 3625 Garretson Ave.

"This concert will include many great works from the wind band literature as we celebrate coming together to perform beautiful live music again," said Shane Macklin, director of bands at Morningside College and conductor of the All-America Concert Band. 

Admission is free for this concert.

Sioux City All-America Concert Band logo
Provided
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Hollywood stars discuss the future of movie theaters

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News