SIOUX CITY -- The Morningside University School of Visual and Performing Arts is presenting the All-America Concert Band "American Stories" concert at 3 p.m. Sunday at Eppley Auditorium, 3625 Garretson Ave.

Under the baton of Dr. Martin Gaines, director of instrumental activities at Morningside University, the All-America Concert Band will receive assistance at this concert by associate conductor Braeden Weyhrich.

Admission is free to this concert that will feature flute soloist Alyssa Gaines on "Concertino for Flute," as well as "Chester" by William Schuman, "Distant Dreams" by Haley Woodrow and marches from Henry Fillmore and Edwin Goldman.