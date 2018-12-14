Try 1 month for 99¢
Fruitcakes

John Mangan (left) and Addalia Burback rehearse a scene from the Sioux City Community Theatre's production of "Fruitcakes." The show, directed by Rick Myers, will end its run with 7:30 p.m. shows on Friday and Saturday as well as a 2 p.m. Sunday matinee. 

 Provided

SIOUX CITY -- Audience members are invited to wear ugly sweaters during the Friday performance of the play, "Fruitcakes," at 7:30 p.m. at the Sioux City Community Theatre, 1401 Riverside Blvd.

After the show, an ugly sweater winner will be awarded two tickets to any show for the community theater's current season.

A play written by Julian Wiles, "Fruitcakes" revolves around Southern spinsters, a runaway and a Christmas hog named Buster. Directed by community theater veteran Rick Myers, the show will conclude its run with 7:30 p.m. performances on Friday and Saturday, and a 2 p.m. Sunday matinee.

Call the Sioux City Community Theatre box office at 712-233-2788 or visit their website at scctheatre.org  for ticket information.

