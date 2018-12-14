SIOUX CITY -- Audience members are invited to wear ugly sweaters during the Friday performance of the play, "Fruitcakes," at 7:30 p.m. at the Sioux City Community Theatre, 1401 Riverside Blvd.
After the show, an ugly sweater winner will be awarded two tickets to any show for the community theater's current season.
A play written by Julian Wiles, "Fruitcakes" revolves around Southern spinsters, a runaway and a Christmas hog named Buster. Directed by community theater veteran Rick Myers, the show will conclude its run with 7:30 p.m. performances on Friday and Saturday, and a 2 p.m. Sunday matinee.
Call the Sioux City Community Theatre box office at 712-233-2788 or visit their website at scctheatre.org for ticket information.