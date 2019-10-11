SIOUX CITY -- The 15th annual Sioux City International Film Festival ended its program, Oct. 5, with an award ceremony that honored six short films.
Four of the winning were selected by a jury of more than 30 community movie lovers and each received a $500 cash prize and a "Siouxsie" trophy.
Juried winner for Best Short Short went to "Never Land," directed by Brett Smith, of Washington state, and the Best Short award went to "Long Time Listener, First Time Caller," directed by Nora Fitzpatrick, an Iowa native.
Best Documentary went to "Paperthin," directed by Lucia Florez, of Peru, and Best of Fest went to "Duke," directed by Thiago Dadalt, of Brazil.
The audience also voted on the films. In the documentary category, an unprecedented tie occurred. Two films shared the award in that category. All Audience Choice winners received "Siouxsette" trophy.
"Hip Hop: The Next Generation," directed by Kathryn Martin, of Canada, and "Water is Life, directed by Sam Vinal, of California, tied for Best Documentary. "The Green Sea," directed by Steven Alexander Robbins, an Iowan native, snagged the Audience Choice award for Best Short.
The Sioux City International Film Festival is the longest-running shorts festival in Iowa, showcasing short films form around the world. Its mission is to promote independent films and filmmakers to Sioux Cityans and the surrounding communities.