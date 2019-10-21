SIOUX CITY -- The Barnes Bull Riding Challenge will return to the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive, Jan. 17-18.
Established in 1950, the Peterson, Iowa-based Barnes PRCA Rodeo is well-known across the country. Bob Barnes, the late founder, once told a newspaper reporter, "We are to rodeo what Cadillac is to cars."
In addition to bull riding, kids' sheep riding, a petting zoo and western merchandise vendors will be a part of the program.
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Tyson Events Center's Primebank Box Office or online at
TysonCenter.com. A limited number of VIP Party Zone tickets, which include food, drinks and a seat on the floor, will also be available.
