SIOUX CITY – The legendary Beach Boys will be bringing their “Now & Then” show May 9 to the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St.
Captained by Mike Love, The Beach Boys play an astoundingly busy schedule of concerts, averaging 150 shows a year, ranging from sun-drenched summer festivals to gala New Year’s Eve celebrations as well as special events across the globe. The Beach Boys have continued to create and perform with the same bold imagination and style that marked their explosive debut more than 50 years ago.
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame-inducted band is known for such hits as “I Get Around,” “California Girls” and the Grammy-nominated "Good Vibrations.”
Tickets for the Beach Boys “Now & Then” concert will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Tyson Events Center box office, online at Orpheumlive.com or by calling 855-333-8771.