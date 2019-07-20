OKOBOJI, Iowa -- "Beehive -- The 60's Musical," created by Larry Gallagher, will be presented Tuesday through July 28, at the Okoboji Summer Theatre, 2001 Highway 71 North.
A story full of nostalgia and iconic 60's music, "Beehive" has a cast of six that is under the direction of guest director Katie Banville and returning musical director Tom Andes.
Curtain times for the show, Tuesday through July 20, will be at 8 p.m. there will be a 4:30 p.m. matinee on July 20 and a 6 p.m. performance on July 21.
Tickets may be purchased at the Okoboji Summer Theatre box office, by calling 712-332-7773 or by email at boxoffice@okobojisummertheatre.org.