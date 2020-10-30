 Skip to main content
Blue Cat Gallery to host annual holiday art exhibit
Blue Cat Gallery

Jewelry design by Susie Rodriguez

 Provided

WAYNE, Neb. -- Blue Cat Gallery & Studio will be holding its fourth annual Under Two Hundred, featuring more than 20 artists, in a salon-style show. The exhibit opens Nov. 6 and runs until Dec. 19.

An opening reception will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 19, coinciding with Wayne's Christmas on Main Street event. Some of the exhibit's featured artists will be in attendance to meet and greet visitors.

The Under Two Hundred exhibit features a wide variety of art media. Visitors will be treated to a visual array of paintings, drawings, mixed media work, jewelry, sculpture, fiber art, photography, printmaking and more.

Located at 114 W. Third St., Blue Cat Gallery is open 1 to 5 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. More information can be found at bluecatgallerystudio.com. 

Blue Cat Gallery and Studio logo
Provided
