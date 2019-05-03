WAYNE, Neb. -- An opening reception for "Driven to Abstraction," an exhibit featuring textile works created by the Midwest Fiber Art Alliance, will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Blue Cat Gallery, 114 W. Third St. in Wayne.
Midwest Fiber Art Alliance is a group of 19 artists who strive to select interesting and challenging themes to help them stretch their creativity and talent.
Current members are Roberta Price Willet, Debra Ward, Cindy Schroeder, Karen Murphy, Debo Hysack, Dianne Duncan Thomas, Peg Pennell, Gail Dickel, Cindy Erickson, Aimee Mahan, LaVonne Dunetts, Shelly Burge, Marcia O'Donovan, Cynthia Levis and Wendy Maliszewski.
The exhibit will be on display through June 29.
Blue Cat Gallery's summer hours will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, or by appointment. More information is available at 402-454-5144 or at bluecatgallerystudio.com.