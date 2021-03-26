 Skip to main content
Blue Cat Gallery to reopen April 2 with 'Siouxland Artists 2020 Juried Show'
Blue Cat Gallery to reopen April 2 with 'Siouxland Artists 2020 Juried Show'

WAYNE, Neb. -- Blue Cat Gallery & Studio will be reopening April 2, with a new exhibit featuring a variety of works created by 18 artists who are members of Siouxland Artists Inc., an organization of local artists dedicated to fostering the development of art in the community.

Artists featured in the exhibit include Jonny Binkard, Brian Damon, Paula Bosco Damon, Joann Dandurand, Glenda Drennan, Jody Donner, Jeanne Emmons, Jessica Hammond, Chaeli Hann-Kohn, Shannon Hobart, Thomas Kleber, Kim Kouri-Treinen, Mary Jo Kvidera, Kay Luckett, Lynn Nordsiden, Carol Ratcliff, Austin Rodriguez, Susie Rodriguez, Tani Russell, Gail Ray, Jean Guy Richard, Connie Richardson Smith, Shannon M. Smith and Vicki Williams.

"Siouxland Artists 2020 Juried Show" will be on display from April 2 through May 1 at the Blue Cat Gallery, 114 W. Third St. in Wayne. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, or by appointment.

Due to COVID-19 health concerns, patrons must wear a mask to enter the gallery. In addition, disposable face masks and hand sanitizers will be available.

For more information about the Blue Cat Gallery, call 402-454-5144 or visit bluecatgallerystudio.com.

