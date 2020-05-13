Blue Cat Gallery to reopen Friday with Siouxland Artists exhibit

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WAYNE, Neb. -- Blue Cat Gallery & Studio will be re-opening on Friday with a new exhibit, Siouxland Artists 2019 Juried Show.

The exhibit features a variety of works created by 18 artists who are members of Siouxland Artists Inc.

Each year a juried show is held at the Sioux City Art Center, and from the display there, it travels to various locations. Siouxland Artists Inc. is an organization of local artists who are dedicated to fostering the development of art and spreading the appreciation of art throughout the community.

The exhibition is free and open to the public. Siouxland Artists 2019 Juried Show will remain on display at Blue Cat Gallery through June 27.

Current gallery hours, beginning May 15, are Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and by appointment.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic health concerns, patrons must wear a face mask to enter the gallery. Blue Cat Gallery is providing disposable face masks and hand sanitizer for those who do not have their own when stopping by. The gallery is at 114 W. Third Street in Wayne. For more information, please contact Blue Cat Gallery at 402-454-5144 or visit the website, www.BlueCatGalleryStudio.com.

