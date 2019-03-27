Ole! to bring music, comedy to Orange City
ORANGE CITY, Iowa — Called the “Gods of La Guitarra” and “Maestros of Love & Mayhem,” Ole! will be bringing their unique blend of virtuosic guitar playing and slapstick comedy as part of Orange City Arts’ 2018-19 World Tour Season, 7:30 p.m. April 11, at the Unity Knight Center, 216 Michigan Ave. SW.
This cult favorite show is a madcap musical journey through the rhythms of flamenco to salsa and blues to pop, accompanied by a zany comedic style reminiscent of the Marx Brothers and the Three Stooges.
Three Latin guitarists — “El Gentleman,” “El Grotesquo” and “El Macho” — fight for their pride while playing, spinning and throwing their Spanish guitars. Add in ping pong battle, juggling and unexpected explosions, and the result is unforgettable.
Made possible through a partnership between Orange City Arts and Sioux Center Recreation and Arts Council, the Ole! trio will also be making a daytime stop in Sioux Center while offering a master class in creating and performing musical comedy. While this class is open to the public, registration is required.
Tickets for the Ole! performance are $15 for adults and $10 for students. They may be purchased at orangecityarts.net or by calling 712-707-6514. Master class registration may be completed at the same places.
Cherokee Symphony to do Young Artists Concert
CHEROKEE, Iowa — The Cherokee Symphony will be presenting a Young Artists Concert at 4 p.m. April 14, at the Cherokee Community Center, 530 West Bluff St.
Under the direction of Ted Hallberg, of Le Mars, Iowa, the 50-member Cherokee Symphony will also feature three young soloists.
JoAnne Lundahl, a clarinetist and junior from Wayne State College, will perform Rossini’s “Introduction e Tema Con Variaazioni.”
Katy Price, a senior at Augustana University, will be singing three selections, while Joshua Reznicow, director of orchestral activities for the Linn-Mar Community School District in Marion, Iowa, will premiere one of his compositions. Price and Reznicow were slated to perform in February but the concert was canceled due to inclement weather.
Symphony association memberships will be honored as will an at-the-door registration of $12. Students high school age and under will get in for free.
For more information, call 712-225-5216 or log onto cherokeesymphony.org.
Student art show mixes biology, Christianity
ORANGE CITY, Iowa — Northwestern College student William Browning IV will be presenting his senior art exhibit Monday through Saturday at Te Paske Gallery.
Majoring in both art and biology-health professions while minoring in religion, Browning has titled his show “A Heart Divided.”
“My passion for biology and medicine, art and Christianity — along with my love for God — have influenced who I am and what I do,” said the Duncan, Oklahoma, resident. “The pieces in my exhibit join one or more of my fields of studies in order to show the hidden unity that ties them together.”
“The unity that the show represents is actually me,” Browning adds. “I am the tie that holds all the differences together, and God holds me.”
A public reception for Browning’s artwork — which includes oil painting, sculpture, ceramics, photos, screen prints, micro-pen and charcoal drawings — will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Browning, the son of Cynthia and William Browning III, plans to pursue a career in medicine following his May graduation from Northwestern.
The Te Paske Gallery is located in the Thea G. Korver Visual Arts Center, 214 Eighth St. SW. Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 7 p.m. Sundays.