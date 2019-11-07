BVU Theatre to present drama in both English and Spanish

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- Buena Vista University Theatre will be making some local history as it presents a play staged in full in two languages, carried out by five bilingual performers.

"El Nogalar," a fictional play by Tanya Saracho, is being performed in both Spanish and English. BVU theater professor Bethany Larson will direct the production, which shows at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday in Anderson Auditorium, 610 West Fourth St.

The house open at 7 p.m., each evening. Admission is free for the production, which is intended for mature audiences.

"El Nogalar" follows the fictional Galvan family, which moved from northern Mexico to the United States, only to return to Mexico due to financial hardships.

The Mexico they left behind, they quickly learn, is vastly different, much more dangerous due to the prevalence of gang activity and drugs.

"We're trying to incorporate the community with what we do in theater here at BVU," Larson, a longtime Storm Lake resident, explained. "I read this play a long time ago, and I was taken by the realness and the struggles they face."

"It's a good opportunity to shed light on stories of those who aren't always represented," she added.