LE MARS, Iowa -- Emmet Cahill, soloist of the group Celtic Thunder and hailed as one of Ireland's most exciting tenors, will be performing Irish classics at 7 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Browns Century Theater, 11 Central Ave. NW.
After touring extensively in the United States, Canada and Australia, Cahill signed a recording contract with Sony Music USA. "Emmet Cahill's Ireland" went to No. 1 on Billboard's World Music Chart.
The event will begin with a 5:30 p.m. buffet at the Browns Central Event Center.
For more information on this concert, visit thebrownstheater.com.