Chamber Music Young Artist Competition to be held Sunday

SIOUX CITY -- Ten of Siouxland's finest young musicians will be competing at a Young Artist Competition hosted by Sioux City Chamber Music and taking place at 3 p.m. Sunday at First Presbyterian Church, 608 Nebraska St.
Guest host Richard Steinbach, professor of music at Briar Cliff University and executive director of the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra, will lead the live Young Artist Competition, which includes musicians in grades 7-12. Student winners will be chosen to receive a monetary prize for their talent.
Masks and social distancing will be required. Single admission adult tickets are $15 and will be available at the door. Students will be admitted free.
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
